Here are the best holiday drinks for every zodiac sign!

Find out what holiday drink best fits your astrological needs, from hot cocoa and mulled wine to boozy hot chocolate, find the drink for your sign on TAG24.

By Jamie Grasse

What holiday drink best fits your astrological needs? Is it a cup of hot cocoa that's like a hug, or something citrus infused with a festive dash of booze? Here's some holiday drink inspiration for the twelve zodiac signs.

Get into the holiday spirit with the drink the fits your astrological sign. © 123RF/roxiller When the weather outside is frightful, a holiday drink is delightful. Besides, 'tis the season for sugar, spice, and something spiked. Many zodiac signs may feel a bit run over by reindeer and holiday cheer. But don't worry – there's an astrologically-based fix for that! A holiday drink tailored to your star sign is certain to be what you need to wash away that holiday stress. And, if you have a few, it might even have you decking the walls and singing jingle bells at the top of your lungs. Cheers!

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Mulled wine

Spiced warm, boozy, and just simply nice. What you need, my dear fire sign, is a mug filled to the brim with steaming mulled wine. It's like you, warm, comforting, and has the ability to pack a real punch. What's more, it usually brings a bit of welcome spice to any boring work holiday party.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Hot buttered rum

Butter, rum, boiling water, sugar, and spices – this drink has an old soul just like you, Taurus. But it can be surprisingly bold. Per the Joy of Cooking by Irma S. Rombauer, the very prude Pilgrims used to make it, though "this drink has been said to make a man see double and feel single." This might be exactly what you need to find your holiday romance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Holiday Punch

As a Gemini you weren't born during the holidays, but this time of the year speaks to your social and bubbly nature – as does a holiday punch, with wine and spritzed with ginger ale. With or without the booze, every party needs your brightness and a place for people to gather and chat.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Hot chocolate

The holidays and the end of the year get you back where your heart is: home. But they can also be overwhelming. As a logical, sometimes cold creature, you need something to warm you up. A hot chocolate is a hug in a mug! Plus, it can be a party drink by doing as Cardi B does and adding Baileys.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Christmas margarita

You're the life of the party. You love to get the gossip flowing, even at a family event. Of course, you want to know what's happening with all your cousins, even the distant ones. That's why the drink you need, Leo, is a dramatic pink twist on the classic margarita: a Christmas Margarita. It's exactly the kind of unexpected tang you crave!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Hot toddy

Details, decorations, delicate wrappings, and conversations: the holidays, and your desire to make them magical, can run you ragged. You need to put a shot of bourbon in a mug, then add a heaping tablespoon of honey to sweeten your mood, a decent amount of lemon juice, plus a lemon wheel with cloves shoved into the rind to get out your frustration. Add some hot water and drink it slowly as your shoulders relax down.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Pomegranate Gin Fizz

It's got a festive color that goes with the season, which suits you. But it's also tangy, fuzzy, sweet, and has gin. While some think gin is just for the summer, you know better, Libra. Besides, you need a little buzz to help you deal with the social chaos of the season. The lack of balance at family events is always astounding, so do your best to find the beauty or enjoy the sweet tartness of this drink.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Eggnog

You can be hard to swallow, just like this cocktail, Scorpio. But when it's made right, and you're in a good mood, you're both silky smooth and the perfect person to have at a holiday party. You've got the power to get everyone into the holiday spirit, and – if you choose – you can use your charm to get everyone singing!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Peppermint Martini

At the moment, something that keeps you fresh is what you need in a holiday drink. That's a peppermint martini, of course. It will make you smile with delight sip by sip, thus underscoring your natural adventurous spirit. Plus, it's a fun go-to party drink that's just odd enough to get people wondering.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Carmel Mocha latte with an extra shot

Always on the move, you need a drink that will fortify. The frothed milk makes a mocha latte like a meal – but with extra caffeine. Capricorn, we'd try to convince you to go for something more party-friendly, but we know you're just too hard-headed. And for some reason, you think you've got to do everything but sleep this season. Relax!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): White Russian

This cocktail, like you, is dangerously creamy. It can pull you in, transfix you, and leave you thinking. The vodka and coffee liquor combination is as cool as the air element that moves you, Aries. It's also one of those drinks that gives off that seductive mysterious vibe in its layered simplicity.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Coquito

This sweet coconut cream and rum-based Christmas treat is just as dreamy as you are, Pisces. Plus, it is certain to sooth any holiday family drama that's threatening to put you on edge.