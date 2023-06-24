Gelato vs. ice cream: What is the difference between gelato and ice cream?

Gelato and ice cream are super similar, yet we can all tell that there's a difference. What's the difference between gelato vs. ice cream, and what's sorbet?

By Evan Williams

A nice scoop of gelato will always satisfy your needs, as will a big scoop of ice cream. Both are delicious, and both are cold and refreshing, but what's the difference between gelato vs. ice cream? Oh, and what about sorbet?

Gelato, ice cream, and sorbet are all different foods - but equally delicious. © Collage: Unsplash/Felipe Portella/Sebastian Coman Photography, IMAGO/Pond5 With the heat that we've all been experiencing lately, a nice cold ice cream goes a long way. Yet, there's something that puts gelato into a whole league of its own, far ahead of ice cream or even sorbet. What makes gelato so good, why is it clearly the best? What's the difference between gelato, ice cream, and sorbet? In this food guide, TAG24 will dive into the relationship between gelato vs. ice cream vs. sorbet. What are they, what are the differences, and why is gelato so much better than both of its cold cousins?

What is the difference between ice cream and gelato?

The difference between ice cream and gelato is more straightforward and easy to digest than you'd think. Both sweet treats are incredibly delicious cold snacks for a hot sunny day, but people often compare the two and wonder why gelato is - almost always - so much darn better. In the end, it comes down to the ingredients. While both contain milk, cream, and sugar, ice cream is made with considerably more cream and, as a result, has a generally lighter and smoother texture. Gelato is often a lot richer and denser than ice cream. Gelato generally has more milk and far less cream than ice cream does and won't contain any egg yolks like the ones found in most ice creams. It is usually fresher and includes real ingredients rather than the syrups used to flavor ice cream, especially in the United States. As a result, if you buy gelato, you will have a fresher product that has been made with higher-quality ingredients. It's all about the flavor at the end of the day, though, and that's where both shine. While gelato will deliver that dense iciness and those fresh flavors, few things beat the creaminess and versatility of ice cream.

At the risk of beating a dead horse: Ice cream is largely an American thing, as is soft-serve (which often doesn't even contain dairy). Gelato is a traditional Italian dessert that originated during the renaissance and has a rich and fascinating history and a deep cultural significance.

What is gelato?

Gelato is a huge part of Italian culture and something that can be found anywhere you go in Italy. As with any Italian food, it's far better than its American counterpart - as such, it is typically fresher, more flavorful, has a more interesting texture, and comes in a more interesting variety of flavors. Churned much slower than ice cream and containing far more milk, less cream, and no egg yolk, gelato is typically sold at a gelateria, while most Americans will buy their ice cream from the grocery store in large plastic tubs. Now, sure, there's something unbelievably decadent about indulging in a huge tub of ice cream, but there's something far more special about a proper scoop of gelato. Unlike ice cream, which is often used as an addition to other desserts, gelato is a stand-alone food and should be experienced in its pure form, with nothing but a cone. Try the stracciatella, it's to die for!

What is ice cream?

Ice cream is a cold dessert made from sugar, milk, cream, egg yolk, and some kind of flavoring. It is generally far creamier and more sugary than gelato and will also usually use more preservatives, chemical flavorings, and food coloring. It is often combined with hard ingredients like cookies or sweets to build variety. Only a sadist would dislike ice cream, but few people would say that it holds a candle to gelato. It is far more likely to be mass-produced and sold in bulk and is often used in the creation of other desserts like the ice cream sundae and the banana split or scooped on top of cold drinks (for example, iced coffee). One of the key differences, though, is that ice cream is generally churned at a much higher speed and rate than gelato is. This adds to the lightness and fluffiness of its texture, as a lot more air is incorporated into the product.

Hot (but totally correct) take: Vanilla ice cream is, without a shred of doubt, the best flavor. Simple, sweet, and refreshing, there's nothing better than some basic vanilla paired with some fruit or on the top of a lovely iced coffee!

Ice cream has far more cream than gelato, and sorbet is basically frozen and finely crushed fruit. © Unsplash/Kelsey Curtis

What is sorbet?

Sorbet, or sorbetto in Italian, doesn't actually come from Italy. Instead, this delicious treat originates from the middle eastern beverage sharbat, which is thought to have come from the Ottoman Empire or Iran. It is, in essence, the perfect cold snack for such a hot climate and an amazing addition to any ice cream parlor or gelateria. Mainly served as a sort-of drink in Europe or in scoops in North America, few things beat the icy freshness that a high-quality sorbet provides. In the US, it has become so popular that it has actually spawned a variety of additional (and largely inferior) products such as snow cones, slushies, and more. Ultimately, sorbet is fruit juice (generally including chunks of the fruit that have been blended) as well as a few additives like sugar and coloring that are frozen and churned, similar to ice cream. By continually moving the water as you slowly freeze it, you create a soft and crunchy consistency.

Let's talk about the king, Granita: Something that has been adopted in many non-Italian Western countries is the concept of a crushed ice or slushy that you drink through a straw. Similar to sorbet, these products are basically a lesser version of an Italian classic - the humble and refreshing granita. Try it with mint!

Ice cream vs. gelato vs. sorbet