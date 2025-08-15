Pete Davidson has removed all his tattoos – but there's one that's here to stay!

New York, New York - Saturday Night Live star and comedian Pete Davidson has made waves with his radical tattoo removal. Now, he has revealed the single inking that he'll never get rid of.

Comedian Pete Davidson revealed that there is one tattoo that he'll never remove. © AFP/Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Davidson appeared on The Breakfast Club on Wednesday to speak about his personal life, public embarrassment, and the pressure put on him by being constantly in the spotlight.

The video itself featured a different revelation, though, one related to the highly publicized tattoo removal process he has been undergoing for several years now.

Spurred by tragedy, Davidson's tattoo removal has seen him transform into a seemingly completely different person.

Yet, he described the process as "horrible" due to the pain of having everything lasered off.

Speaking to The Breakfast Club, Davidson revealed that the one tattoo he'll never have lasered off, though, is one featuring none other than Hillary Clinton, which he had inked on after she lost the 2016 presidential election.

"I love that Hillary," Davidson said. "I got Hillary after she lost, because I... I know her personally, and she's a lovely lady. But also just, like, she's tough, man."

"She was really at the forefront of some bulls**t, and as someone who has been at the forefront of some bulls**t, I was just, like, I just wanted to cheer her up a little bit," he explained.