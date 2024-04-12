How to make the best chocolate chip cookie: Recipe

Everyone loves a good chocolate chip cookie, easily dunked in your afternoon coffee. How do you make chocolate chip cookies at home, though, and is it easy?

By Evan Williams

Cookies are underappreciated – and far too often bought from supermarket chains that do not care for the quality of their products. It's time to learn how to make chocolate chip cookies at home, and we're here to help!

Chocolate chip cookies are some of the most delicious snacks out there. © Unsplash/Fernanda Martinez The humble chocolate chip cookie is an often overlooked snack and one that deserves much more praise and love than it usually gets. After all, no good afternoon coffee is complete without a nice big cookie ready to be dunked to your heart's content. What needs to end, though, is the habit of buying these delicacies from the supermarket. Stay away from those nasty, cheap, and mass-produced biscuits, and learn how to cook the ultimate chocolate chip cookie. If you're a fan of food, you'll be a fan of this chocolate chip cookie recipe!

How to make chocolate chip cookies: Recipe

Chocolate chip cookies are one of the simplest snacks both in terms of the steps and ingredients required, and the equipment needed. All you really need is a big bowl, a spoon, and a baking tray, and they're perfect for whipping up as a big batch for a birthday party or a school cake sale. They're a comfort food and, as such, are beautifully straightforward. Here's the equipment you'll need when making chocolate chip cookies: A baking tray

Parchment paper

A big mixing bowl

Wooden spoon

Measuring equipment

Whisk or stand mixer

Oven Parchment paper is very important when making chocolate chip cookies, as you don't want them to stick to the tray. Other than that, you're pretty much ready to go with stuff you will already have in your kitchen.

Chocolate chip cookie recipe | Ingredients

The ingredients required for chocolate chip cookies are, in almost all cases, things that you will already have in your pantry. There's no need for fancy flour; you're not making homemade pizza, nor is there any need for fancy chocolate or vanilla pods – basic and cheap is completely okay here. In addition, feel free to throw in some extras like raisins, different chocolate types, or even nuts (macadamia and white chocolate are an absolute blast). Here are the ingredients you need for chocolate chip cookies: Brown sugar, 3 oz

Caster sugar, 3 oz

Flour (plain), 1.5 cups

Butter (softened, unsalted), 4 oz

Vanilla essence, 1 teaspoon

Chocolate chips, 1/2 cup

1 egg

Pinch of salt

On the proportions: This recipe will make about one tray of cookies (the exact number of cookies will differ depending on the size of each one). If you want to make more or less, simply adjust the quantities in a proportional fashion.

Chocolate chip cookie recipe | Instructions

Chocolate chip cookies are super easy to make and require very little cooking time. © Unsplash/Erol Ahmed There are few things simpler and easier to make than the humble chocolate chip cookie, and, let's be real, if you've ever made a cookie before, you'll know what's about to happen. It's basically a matter of throwing everything together and then tossing them in the oven for a quarter of an hour. Still, it's best we spell things out to make it clear. Here's how to make chocolate chip cookies Step 1: Having pre-heated your oven to 356°F, beat your butter and sugar together with a whisk or stand mixer until creamy and fluffy. Step 2: Gently beat in the egg and vanilla essence until completely combined with a beautifully light consistency and color. Step 3: With the spoon, stir in your flour until thickened, along with the pinch of salt. If you want your cookies to puff up a bit more, add some baking soda. Step 4: Fold in the chocolate chips until well combined. Then, put your parchment paper over the tray in preparation for baking. Step 5: Dollop your cookie dough onto the tray, making sure that there is enough space for it to spread out as the cookies bake. There is no rule to the shape and size here, and no need to spread each out into a cookie shape as they will melt and spread either way. Step 6: Bake for 10–15 minutes, more or less, depending on whether you want it to be crispy, soft, or chewy (our preference is about 12 minutes). Step 7: Take them out of the oven and let them harden and cool for at least 10–20 minutes before beginning their consumption. Chocolate chip cookies are an absolute delight and will keep the whole family happy throughout the week. If you want to be extra, have it with a scoop of ice cream!

Chocolate chip cookies are iconic and delicious