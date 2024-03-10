How to make Vietnamese chicken salad: A simple recipe

There are few foods more fresh than a good quality Vietnamese salad. With this Vietnamese chicken noodle salad recipe, make a healthy and easy week night meal.

By Evan Williams

A good homemade Vietnamese chicken salad will not only leave you satisfied, but it'll keep you healthy at the same time. Here's how to make this great dish.

A good Vietnamese salad is fresh, vibrant, flavorful, and healthy. © Unsplash/Jennifer Schmidt Few things are better than a beautifully constructed, perfectly dressed Vietnamese chicken salad. And while that fresh and vibrant flavor might seem complex, it is actually very simple and easy to put together. Take the Vietnamese chicken noodle salad out of the restaurant and into your home kitchen with this quick and easy recipe.

How do you make a good Vietnamese-style salad? Let's find out.

How to make Vietnamese chicken, noodle, and cabbage salad: Recipe

A good Vietnamese salad will make you forget that you're eating something healthy because it's just so delicious. With a strange yet vibrant combination of rich saltiness and the fragrance and freshness of lemon and herbs, it's all about getting the dressing and balance right, and that's what we're here to help with. What do you need to make a good Vietnamese chicken salad? A sharp knife

Chopping board

A big mixing bowl

Pot

Strainer

A medium jar

Pan

Steamer; or:

Large pot



Metal strainer



Lid

Baking paper

Measuring equipment Try not to worry about making things that seem a bit out of your comfort zone. Instead, give things a try, and you'll find that cooking is far easier than it seems.

A good Vietnamese salad can be all mixed together, or elegantly plated. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Vietnamese chicken salad recipe | Ingredients

Few dishes are as straight forward as a salad, but with the right ingredients, you will be able to elevate this dish to the next level. With the right dressing, the right vegetables and the right noodles, this tasty treat almost prepares itself! Here are the ingredients for Vietnamese chicken noodle salad: Rice noodles, 10 ounces



2 carrots

1 cucumber

1 red bell pepper

Half a green or red cabbage

Bundle of mint

Bundle of coriander / cilantro

Chicken breast, half a pound

Salt

Pepper

Peanuts

Dressing:

Fish sauce, 2 tablespoons



Lemon or lime juice, 4 tbsp



Rapeseed oil, 2 tbsp



1 bird's-eye chili



Thumb of ginger

On proportions: This recipe will make a relatively big salad, with enough to feed 2–3 people, depending on portion sizes. If you want to make more or less, adjust the quantities proportionally.

Vietnamese chicken salad recipe | Instructions

The process of making a Vietnamese chicken salad is anything but complex. Instead, it is a simple matter of preparing your chicken and chucking your salad together. Where things get a little bit more complicated, of course, is with the rice noodles, which many people find hard to prepare without them getting overcooked, sticky, and hard to deal with.

Nine steps for a perfect Vietnamese chicken salad

Step 1: Fill a pot with water, lightly salt the water, and bring it to a rolling boil on the stove top. In the meantime, soak your rice noodles in tap water for at least five minutes. Step 2: Peel and prepare all of your vegetables (carrots, cucumber, red bell pepper, cabbage), either dicing them (recommended for the cabbage) or cutting them julienne style. Step 3: Once the water is a full rolling boil, drain your noodles and drop them into the pot. Cook for only 3 minutes, unless otherwise specified on the package, and then strain it under running cold water to immediately stop the cooking process, while mixing it to keep it loose. Step 4: Arrange your ingredients as you like them, placing the noodles on the bottom and then the other vegetables on top.

Step 5: Set up your steamer and bring it up to temperature. Alternatively, place about one or two inches of water at the bottom of a pot, bring it to the boil, then place a metal strainer over it and cover the top with a lid to trap the steam in. Step 6: Season your chicken with salt and pepper and place it into the steamer, closing the lid after it. Steam for about ten minutes, or until it reaches an internal temperature of 165°F. Step 7: Take out your chicken and let it rest. In the meantime, place your peanuts into a pan with some salt and lightly toast them until they are golden, and a little bit browned. Step 8: Prepare your dressing by slicing up the chili and ginger as fine as you can, and then putting all the ingredients in a jar. Close the jar and give it a good shake. Step 9: Slice your chicken and place it on top of the salad. Season the salad with your dressing and then garnish it with the roasted peanuts and a bunch of mint and coriander. This is an incredibly easy but also delicious salad that you can be slapped together easily in half an hour or less. It's healthy, tasty, fresh, and will keep everyone happy.

How to make a vegetarian Vietnamese salad

A good Vietnamese salad doesn't necessarily need meat. © IMAGO/Depositphotos If you want to make your Vietnamese salad vegetarian, it is pretty straight forward – replace or just remove the chicken. Replacing the fish sauce is a bit trickier, so we would recommend going for a different dressing, such as one that's based on peanuts. Everything else stays the same. Well-seasoned tofu that has been lightly fried in some sesame oil can be absolutely delicious, and a great alternative.

Just so you know: If you're not vegetarian or vegan, but don't feel like chicken, you can pair pretty much any protein with this salad. Go for a nicely marinaded pork, some fish, duck, or even thinly sliced beef that has been prepared in a garlicky or gingery sauce. It's all about your taste – just go with something what excites you!

How to make the perfect Vietnamese chicken salad dressing

Vietnamese chicken salad is all about being fresh, not about being traditional. As a result, you should feel free to experiment with it in any way that you think would be good. One area of experimentation that could be particularly effective is in the salad dressing. Alternative dressings for Vietnamese chicken salad: Soy sauce, honey, lime juice, canola oil

Roasted sesame seeds (puréed into a paste), rice vinegar, shoyu, brown sugar, mirin, sesame oil

Satay sauce, sweet chili sauce, rice vinegar, lemon juice

Green shallots, ginger, sesame oil, sea salt

Sweet soy sauce, ginger, coriander, garlic, brown sugar, chili, chicken stock Of course, if you are looking for vegetarian or vegan options for your Vietnamese salad, simply choose a dressing with no animal products involved.

Any salad can be made brilliant with the right salad dressing. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

With cabbage, noodles, and fresh veggies, Vietnamese chicken salad is awesome