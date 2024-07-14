How to make French toast: Recipe

There are few foods in the world more beloved and iconic than French toast. Luckily, it's also incredibly easy to make at home - this is our tasty recipe.

By Evan Williams

As Sunday morning sets itself into your bones, holding on with an intense grip of relaxation, the only thing that can make you happier is a good slab of delicious, sweet and savory French toast.

Is there anything better than a slice of French toast on a Sunday morning? © Unsplash/Brooke Lark Breakfast foods are rarely something to turn your nose up at. Bacon and eggs, pancakes, a good full English – there is nothing better than a warm and delicious morning meal that'll grip the soul and widen the smile. How do you make the ultimate French toast, though? With our recipe, you'll be keeping the entire family happy, begging for more. Pair it with some coffee, and you'll have the greatest weekend breakfast ever!

How to make the ultimate French toast

French toast is one of those meals that's quick to throw together and unbelievably delicious when done right. It's the perfect thing to cook for a lazy Sunday morning in with the kids and is so simple and straightforward that you could even get them involved in the cooking. To make matters even better, it barely requires any equipment! Here is the equipment you will need to make French toast: Frying pan

Mixing bowl

Measuring equipment

Whisk

Spatula

Knife

Cutting board There are few family kitchens that won't have the basic equipment needed for French toast – it's easy, quick, and simple.

A good slice of French toast will warm the soul and fill the belly. © Unsplash/Joseph Gonzalez

French toast recipe | Ingredients

In much the same way as most kitchens will have the equipment for French toast, they will also likely have most of the ingredients. The complexity of this dish only really comes when you want to do something fancy as a side or topping – the actual food itself is quite straightforward. Here are the ingredients you need for French toast: Your bread of choice – preferably a sourdough loaf – 8 slices

6 eggs

Milk, 1/2 cup

Cinnamon, 2 teaspoons

Sugar, 1 tsp

Pinch of salt

Butter

Your toppings of choice

On the proportions: We have designed this recipe to feed a family of four, assuming that each person gets two slices of French toast. If you want to cook more or less, simply adjust the quantities proportionally.

French toast recipe | Instructions

French toast is incredibly delicious and remarkably easy and quick to make. © Unsplash/amirali mirhashemian One of the best things about French toast is how easy it is to actually cook. There is very little preparation needed unless you are going super crazy and want to make some insane sides and toppings for your delicious breakfast feast. At the moment, though, and with this recipe, French toast is one of the tastiest and easiest things you can possibly cook. Here's how to make French toast Step 1: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together your eggs with the half cup of milk until smooth and a little bit fluffy. Add in your sugar, salt, and cinnamon and whisk until completely combined. Step 2: Slice your bread so that it is about an inch thick, nice, and big so that it can soak up the egg mixture. Step 3: Set your pan on medium heat and melt your butter in it until it is completely liquid. Be careful to regulate the heat to avoid the butter burning. Step 4: Once the pan is up to temperature, take one of the slices of bread and dip it into the egg mixture. Make sure that the egg soaks right through on both sides. Step 5: Carefully – trying not to make a mess – take that piece of egg-soaked bread and start frying it in the melted butter. Continue on one side until browned and slightly caramelized, then flip and do the same on the other side. Step 6: Remove once nicely seared on both sides, with plenty of caramelized bits. Repeat this process with each of the bread slices and serve with some fresh fruit or something from the list below. As we said – French toast is super easy! Grab the kids and the whole family, gather around, and get whisking, dunking, and frying – you won't regret it!

Is French toast actually... well... French? © Unsplash/I Do Nothing But Love

What is French toast? Is it actually from France?

French toast is simply a slice of bread that has been fried after getting dunked in an egg-based mixture. There are a wide variety of different variations, some including sweet ingredients while others incorporate savory or even spicy flavors into the batter. In most cases, it is paired with a variety of toppings and served as a breakfast food. While the history of French toast actually technically goes back all the way to the Ancient Romans, who featured a dish called "Aliter Dulcia" in a 1st-century cookbook, it wasn't until the 1300s that French toast started to appear more like it does today. Called "Tostées dorées," it included the use of eggs (unlike the Roman dish) and gained widespread popularity. Over the years, the dish has changed and evolved, and it is no longer truly French food. There are German versions of the dish, British versions, American versions, and even an Indian variant referred to as Bombay toast.

What to have with French toast

French toast can be paired with all sorts of tasty things. © Unsplash/Sven Mieke You can pair your delicious French toast with pretty much whatever you want, so long as it generally fits the bill of being a breakfast food. That means that you can include it with your traditional eggs Benedict ingredients or even just go super simple with some lemon, sugar, and a few fresh berries. Let's be real – whatever you choose, it's going to be delicious. Here are our favorite things to pair with French toast: Eggs Benedict, with runny yokes, delicious Hollandaise sauce, and some leg ham or smoked salmon.

Fresh berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries.

Fresh fruit, preferably tropical fruit or melon.

Scrambled eggs or omelet

Bacon

Asparagus and goat cheese

Coconut

Rhubarb

Custard

Chocolate sauce

Maple syrup

Lemon and honey

Jams

Powdered sugar