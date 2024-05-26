How to make pad see ew: Recipe

Pad see ew is one of the most delicious and easy noodle dishes to make, and won't even take you very long. Get ready to impress with this pad see ew recipe!

By Evan Williams

Out of the many noodle dishes that make up Thai cuisine, pad see ew is certainly one of the kings. It's a sure winner with its relatively easy preparation and full, tangy flavor!

Pad see ew is a slightly sweet and super delicious noodle dish. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images Pad see ew is pretty much pad thai's far superior evil cousin. Slightly sweet, with a bite and a tang, this is a noodle dish more than certain to sell you on the deliciousness of Thai food. To make things even better, our pad see ew recipe is easy, quick, and not too expensive. For something that packed full of flavor, what more could you want?

How to make the perfect pad see ew

A high-quality pad see ew doesn't necessarily require anything too expensive or difficult to find. This goes both for the ingredients themselves and for the equipment you use to prepare and cook the dish. It is something you can easily prep, allowing you to complete the cooking process in very little time. What's critical, however, is that you use a wok. Here is the equipment you will need to make a delicious pad see ew: A large, wide wok

Sharp knives

Cutting board

Measuring utensils

Bowls / Plates

Chopsticks

Spatula

Lemon juicer

Whisk or fork

Pot Apart from the wok, there's not really anything your average Joe won't have in their kitchen. To get started, we'd recommend picking up a cheap wok, seasoning it, and then taking it for a test run.

Pad see ew is traditionally made with wide egg noodles, but it is up to you. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Pad see ew recipe | Ingredients

Pad see ew is not one of those recipes that requires particularly expensive or difficult-to-find ingredients. Most of this is standard stuff you'll find at the supermarket, and you won't break the bank too much either. Keep in mind that you can always play around with the ingredients themselves. In this recipe, we will use beef, but it's also great when made with chicken or even seafood like prawns. There are a variety of fantastic vegetables that pair perfectly with it as well! Here are the ingredients for pad see ew: Standard packet of wide egg noodles, 5-7 ounces

Sliced beef minute steaks, 3 oz

1 Carrot

Chinese broccoli

2 eggs

4 garlic cloves

Peanut oil (or neutral vegetable oil if you are allergic)

For the sauce:

Dark soy sauce, 1 tbsp



Light soy sauce, 1 tbsp



Oyster sauce, 1 tbsp



Sugar, 1 teaspoon



Lemon juice, 1 tbsp

Lemon or lime slices (for garnish)

Spring onion (for garnish)

Peanuts (for garnish, optional)

On the proportions: This recipe has been designed to serve a family of four with small-medium portions each, as noodle dishes are generally part of a bigger meal. If you want to make more or less pad see ew, it is best for you to adjust the ingredient quantities proportionally.

Pad see ew recipe | Instructions

As with many dishes famous for being featured on the menus of Asian noodle joints, pad see ew is not something people generally try to make at home. It's a shame, though, because a homemade version of this dish is not only easier to make than you'd think, but will almost certainly taste better as well. Here's how to make pad see ew at home Step 1: Start by getting everything prepared. You need to chop up your Chinese broccoli into pieces that can be handled easily with chopsticks, about 1–2 inches in length. Slice your carrot thin and on an angle, dice your garlic, and mix the ingredients of your sauce together. Crack and whisk your eggs. Step 2: Now prepare your noodles by first blanching them in boiling water and then cooking them for a few minutes until relatively firm and a similar texture to al dente pasta. Drain out the water, put them into a bowl, and let them cool down and harden up in the fridge for at least an hour or two. Step 3: Once everything is ready to go, start with your beef. Add a dash of peanut oil to the wok, bringing it up to a ripping and smoking heat. Chuck in the beef and aggressively wok fry it, seasoning with a pinch of salt, until the beef is nice and charred. Step 4: Now add your vegetables and garlic and continue to wok fry, giving them a good char and softening them nicely. Move them to one side of the wok, with the heat focused on the other. Step 5: On the other side of the wok, stir-fry your eggs with a little bit more oil, allowing them to scramble and break up into relatively dry chunks. Once cooked, wok fry the meat-veggie-egg mixture all together until totally combined. Step 6: Decant your prepped veggies and meat onto a plate or into a bowl and set aside. Step 7: Add a good amount of oil to the bottom of the wok and bring it back up to a ripping heat. Now add your noodles, frying them off until they have little bits of crispiness around the edges. Step 8: Mix in your sauce, tossing vigorously to coat every little bit of every noodle. Continue to wok fry on a high heat until it is getting a bit charred and the sugars in the sauce have started to blacken a little bit. The sauce should be nice and thick, coating everything. Step 9: Toss back in all of your veggies and meat, making sure that everything gets covered in that beautiful sauce and all the ingredients are well combined. Keep it at a high heat and make sure everything has a little bit of a char, but isn't burned. Step 10: Serve in bowls, topped with some chopped spring onions, a slice of lime or lemon, and some (optional) peanuts. Making pad see ew is simply about getting yourself pre-prepared. Having prepped the sauce, chopped everything up, and wokked to your heart's content (in the right order), you will make a delicious and easy dinner in no time at all. What's not to love?

As with most Thai dishes, pad see ew is best eaten with chopsticks. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

What is pad see ew, and where does it come from?

Pad see ew is a typical Thai noodle dish made from traditional wide egg noodles, vegetables, protein, and a soy-based sauce. It is popular street food in Thailand, with a sweet, salty and tangy taste that tickles the tongue with a glorious and playful pallet. Interestingly, though, its origins can actually be traced back to Chinese cuisine, due to its use of stir-fried noodles. Traditionally, the dish is made with stir-fried beef, but it can also be made with other proteins such as chicken or even seafood. Its sauce is primarily made with light and dark soy sauce and garlic, but is more commonly made with a more complex selection of ingredients. Its name roughly translates to "stir-fried soy sauce."

Pad see ew vs. pad thai: What's the difference?

The main difference between pad thai and pad see ew is that the latter lacks tamarind, which makes up the base of a pad thai. In addition, pad thai typically uses thin egg noodles similar to flat spaghetti or linguini (though narrower). Meanwhile, pad see ew is famous for its wide and flat noodles that have a satisfying al dente-style chew to them and easily mop up the soy-based sauce.