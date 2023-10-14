How to make pumpkin spice lattes at home

Starbucks isn't the only place to get a pumpkin spice latte! The fan-favorite autumn drink can actually be made from home using pretty simple ingredients.

Starbucks isn't the only way to drink a pumpkin spice latte, as you can make the fall favorite from the comfort of your own home! © 123rf/metkalova No less than 24 ingredients go into the beloved Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, including several preservatives and food dyes. But you don't need almost thirty different spices and dyes to make your own pumpkin spice coffee drink in the comfort of your kitchen. For an instant autumnal taste at home, you just need pumpkin puree, spices, and espresso. Here's how to make the famous pumpkin spice latte at home!

What ingredients go into a pumpkin spice latte?

Hokkaido pumpkins are great for making pumpkin puree to use in a pumpkin spice latte. © unsplash/Dana Ward The basis for pumpkin spice latte is pumpkin puree, which is easy to find and usually sold in a can. But if you're feeling extra crafty, making your pumpkin puree is actually pretty easy. Picking the right pumpkin is important. Hokkaido pumpkins or butternut squash are great choices because of their mild, aromatic and nutty flavor. But you can use all different pumpkins. You can see if the pumpkin you have is edible by trying a bite before cooking. If it tastes bitter, then your squash is not edible. Throw it out or carve it up for Halloween. To make the puree, cut the pumpkin in half, spoon out the fibrous core, and bake it in the oven until the flesh is soft. Let the pumpkin cool, cut it into small pieces, and puree the flesh.

How do you make a pumpkin spice latte?

To give this latte its signature autumnal aroma, mix in some spices. Starbucks uses cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves mixed with vanilla syrup, but you can also include allspice and ginger and use honey to sweeten instead of buying special syrup. Then, froth some milk or a milk substitute and stir in the spiced pumpkin purée. Finally, pour in a shot of espresso. You can decorate the drink with a squirt of whipped cream and a sprinkle of cinnamon for some extra flair!