How to make shakshuka: An quick and easy recipe

By Evan Williams

With a creamy tang and the pop of a tomato, there are few dishes more flavorful and comforting than the perfect shakshuka. What exactly shakshuka, though, exactly how do you make it, and what should you serve it with?

Few dishes rival the flavor of a well-made shakshuka. © Unsplash/Sara Dubler Few would think that such a complex flavor could be built through the cooking of such a simple dish. Shakshuka might look complicated, and might be a sophisticated and historical meal, but it's actually remarkably easy to make. With nothing but a few simple spices and ingredients, you'll be able to make it with little dent in your wallet or schedule. If you're a fan of North African and Middle Eastern food, shakshuka is an absolute staple. How do you make shakshuka, though, and what is its history? With our simple shakshuka recipe, discover everything you need to know about this fantastic meal.

What is shakshuka?

The humble shakshuka has its origins in the Ottoman Empire. © Unsplash/Yoav Aziz Shakshuka is a rich tomato-based stew, made up of garlic, onion, tomatoes, bell peppers, and a variety of spices, topped with eggs. It is known for being a rich and flavorful dish, given a creamy texture by the runny egg yolks that break as you scoop into them with a spoon. It's also ridiculously healthy, which is always a bonus! There are many different varieties of shakshuka, each varying in the ingredients that they use and the flavor profile they aim to produce. Some go for a more lemony flavor, maybe with some chick peas, while others will add hotter spice, cheese of various kinds, olives, or even chorizo. Ultimately, what makes a shakshuka is the tomato-based sauce with the eggs poached on top. What makes shakshuka so special is this combination of comforting spice, with the freshness of the ingredients – especially the herbs. It will simultaneously keep you warm and content, and when eaten as breakfast, fresh and energized for the day.

Shakshuka origin

You will find the origins of shakshuka in the Middle East and Northern Africa, particularly Egypt, Israel, Morocco, Turkey, Libya, and Yemen. The reason why it is so widespread, though, becomes pretty obvious when you think about it historically: Shakshuka does not come from any modern day country, but from what used to be the Ottoman Empire. The word "shakshuka" itself originates from the Arabic word for "a mixture," while in Morocco it is referred to by a different word that means "egg and tomato." A common identifier among many of the cultures of the former Ottoman Empire, shakshuka is made special by this common history, spread across thousands of miles. What's also exceptional about shakshuka is its healthiness, cheapness, and the commonness of its ingredients, making it accessible to all people all over the world.

How to make easy and delicious shakshuka: Recipe

Shakshuka isn't hard to make, and you don't need any fancy equipment to get it right, just a few of standards you'll find in most kitchens. The only possible exception to that rule is a wide, shallow pan that can go in the oven. A cast iron skillet will work, or something similar. Here's the equipment you need to make shakshuka: Sharp knife

Cutting board

A shallow, oven-safe pan or skillet (Stainless steel works best)

Spatula

Big serving spoon With only a few minor pieces of equipment, you're ripe and ready to make an awesome and endlessly delicious shakshuka. Now, it's time to buy the best ingredients you can!

Shakshuka is unbelievably delicious, and very easy to make. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

Shakshuka recipe | Ingredients

The ingredients for shakshuka are few, and all relatively cheap and cheerful. As a result, we recommend that you buy the best. Get yourself good tomatoes, tasty free-range eggs, and the best bell peppers money can buy. Don't skimp, because it's all about how fresh and flavorful your ingredients are. Here are the ingredients for a delicious and easy shakshuka: 4 tomatoes

1 can tomato purée, 10 ounces

5 cloves of garlic

1 large onion

1 bell pepper

1 bird's eye chili

Cumin, 1 teaspoon

Paprika, 1 tsp

4 eggs

Parsley

Coriander

Salt

Pepper

Olive oil

On the proportions: This recipe has been designed to feed four people, assuming each person gets a single egg. If you want to feed more or less people, adjust the quantities proportionally.

Shakshuka recipe | Instructions

There are very few steps in the process of cooking shakshuka, making it the perfect thing to whip together on a cold morning, or maybe when looking to impress your family or significant other. It should only take about 20–30 minutes at absolute maximum, and will standout no matter what. Here's how to make shakshuka Step 1: Start by chopping everything up, pealing and dicing your onion, seeding and dicing your bell pepper, cutting up your tomato, and crushing your garlic. At the same time, measure out your spices and roughly chop your herbs. Preheat your oven to about 365°F. Step 2: Into your pan add a healthy amount of olive oil and raise the temperature to a medium-high. Once hot, add your onion and sauté until it starts to become translucent. About 2–3 minutes into this process, add your garlic and chopped chili. Step 3: Now add your bell pepper, stirring thoroughly and mixing everything together, but not allowing your onions and garlic to burn or brown on the bottom. Be careful with your temperature control. Step 4: Put your diced tomato into the pan and reduce by about half, burning off all the excess water. Top it up with the tomato purée and season everything with salt and pepper. Step 5: Mix in your spices and make sure everything is homogenous. Lower the heat and cook for about 10 minutes to reduce and intensify the flavor. Step 6: Take the pan off the head and crack your four eggs onto the top of the mixture, one in each corner of the pan. Place the whole thing into the oven for six minutes, or until the eggs are cooked to your liking. Step 7: Serve with your chopped herbs and some crunchy toasted bread or warm pita. As you can tell from the steps we just walked you through, there's very little to making shakshuka. It is a spicy sauce that's rich with tomato and bell pepper, topped with some cooked eggs. What's not to love?

Serve your shakshuka with some tasty, crunchy bread. © Unsplash/Filipp Romanovski

What to serve with shakshuka

There are tons of different foods we would recommend pairing with a good quality shakshuka. From more Middle-Eastern style foods, like couscous and hummus, to salads and even roasted potatoes, this dish fits almost any occasion and any side. Simply choose what you like, and go for it. Here are the best sides to serve with shakshuka: Crunchy roasted potatoes

Couscous

Bagels

Crunchy toasted bread

Baguette

Hummus

Greek salad

Flat breads or pita

Homemade naan bread

Tomato and garlic salad or tabbouleh

Mint-yogurt sauce

Cauliflower

Avocado or guacamole

Chickpeas This is a simple matter of preference. Whatever you feel like eating, get cooking. Dig in with your friends and family and, no matter what, you're in for one heck of a good time!

