How to make chicken tikka masala: An authentic and easy recipe

An absolute staple of western Indian food , chicken tikka masala is a sweet, creamy, incredibly rich, and flavorful dish. Impress your friends and family with this easy chicken tikka masala recipe.

Learn how to make chicken tikka masala with this simple and easy-to-follow guide, and discover the dish's fascinating history too.

While it seems incredibly complicated and chock-a-block full of different spices, veggies, and meat, it's not hard to make, and it's not something that you should give up on based purely on the quantity of ingredients required.

With a beautiful and thick sauce, and gorgeously marinaded chicken, there are few dishes more complex and delicious than your classic chicken tikka masala.

Other than the items listed above, you may also need more basic and straight forward equipment that should be available in any properly equipped kitchen.

Chicken tikka masala is not a difficult dish to make, but it is one that will take a good amount of time if you want to get it right. It involves a lengthy marination process, followed by the cooking of a sauce that - while easy to put together - requires a lot of different ingredients. Don't worry, though, we'll help you through every step of the process.

The part which turns most people off from making their own chicken tikka masala is the extensive ingredient list. The reality is that this is a recipe that comes in multiple parts - you need to prepare and marinate the chicken, cook the chicken, make the sauce, blend the sauce, and then combine everything together.

On the proportions: You should make enough chicken tikka masala with this recipe to serve 2–3 people and have a little bit leftover for seconds or lunch the next day. If you want to make more or less, adjust the quantities proportionally.

There are many steps, and it takes a good long while, to put together the perfect chicken tikka masala. Try not to worry, though, because while this recipe may seem long and a little bit daunting, none of the skills required are particularly difficult or advanced. Set aside some time and give it a go, you won't regret it.

How to make chicken tikka masala

Step 1: The first thing you need to do is marinate the chicken, a process that requires two main steps. Start by chopping up and dicing your chicken into bite sized chunks.

Step 2: Make a ginger-garlic paste, around 7 to 8 tablespoons worth, by simply combining equal parts ginger and garlic, and mincing it all together either with a blender or a mortar and pestle.

Step 3: In a small-medium sized bowl, add your diced chicken, two tbsp of ginger-garlic paste, one tbsp of chili powder, the lemon juice, and a pinch of salt. Mix it all together and allow it to sit and brine in the salt for at least 30 minutes (preferably an hour).

Step 4: Meanwhile, temper your mustard seed oil by putting it into a small pot, bringing it to smoke point, and then allowing it to cool down. This reduces the intensity of the oil and adds a smoky note.

Step 5: Once your chicken has been brined, add it to a bigger bowl and throw in the rest of the marination ingredients. In other words, add two more tbsp of ginger-garlic paste, your mustard seed oil, 1 tbsp chili powder, the turmeric, garam masala, cumin, a bit more salt, kasuri methi, and the yogurt. Mix it all together and then let it marinade overnight, or for at least six hours (in the fridge).

Step 6: Now it's time to make the gravy. Add your ghee and oil to the bottom of a wide pan or wok. Once at smoke point, add all of your spices and continue to move them around in the pan until they are fragrant and well toasted.

Step 7: After roughly chopping your onion, add it to the pan and toss it into the spicy mixture. Stir-fry until slightly translucent and slightly sweet. During this stage you should also add your chili and the bay leaves.

Step 8: Dice your tomato and add it to the mixture, continuing to toss and fry everything so that it is nicely combined. Reduce the liquid that was released by the tomatoes and then add a little bit of water to loosen everything up.

Step 9: Simmer for around 20–30 minutes. During that time, add your marinaded chicken to some skewers (or onto an oven tray lined with baking paper). Cook at an extremely high temperature until charred and a little bit blackened. Ideally, you would use a tandoori oven for this process. It doesn't need to be fully cooked through, as you will finish it off in the sauce.

Step 10: Once the 30 minutes are over, take out the bay leaves and the chili. Blend the sauce until it is thick, creamy, combined, and has no chunks whatsoever.

Step 11: Bring it back up to a simmer and add your chicken, mixing it in well. Add your cashews at the same time. Finish it off by mixing in your butter and cream, allowing the butter to melt and then combining everything so it's a beautiful light orange color and incredibly creamy and silky smooth.

Step 12: Garnish with more cashews, coriander, and a drizzle of honey according to your taste. Enjoy!

So there you have it - the perfect chicken tikka masala! We'd recommend serving it with some gorgeous home cooked basmati rice, some homemade naan bread, and a sprinkling of coriander on top to make it look pretty!