Joey Chestnut is top dog again at Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest

New York, New York - Bad weather almost put an end to Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest this Fourth of July, but when the rain abated, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo were still standing as champions!

Joey Chestnut (2nd from l.) won Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest for the 16th time! © Alexi J. Rosenfeld / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Right before the men's division of the hot dog eating competition was supposed to start Tuesday afternoon, pouring rain and lightning sent spectators running for cover.

There were reports that the annual event was about to be canceled due to the severe weather, but the organizers refused to give up the ghost and waited for the storm to clear.

At 2 PM, the contest resumed and defending champ Joey Chestnut sucked down 62 hot dogs in 10 minutes to win the event for the 16th time.

Geoffery Esper took second by downing 49 dogs, and James Webb came in third with 47.

Though Joey did enough to retain his title, he didn't beat his own world record of 73 dogs.