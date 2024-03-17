Monstrous blueberry earns world record as heaviest of its kind

New South Wales, Australia - Australian farmers have cultivated monstrous blueberries that have earned them a world record !

This blueberry holds the world record for the heaviest specimen! © Costa Group

At first glance, the giant blueberry looks like it must be fake. The fruit weighs 0.71 ounces with a diameter of over 1.5 inches!

This specimen has now earned the Costa Group farm an entry in the Guinness Book of Records for growing the "heaviest blueberry" in the world.

The fruity crusher is not only 4.2 grams (0.15 ounces) heavier than the previous record holder, but it's also 70 times heavier than the average blueberry.

According to the Costa Group, this berry is the result of breeding a special variety called Eterna, which has a particularly good taste and stands out due to its extraordinary size.

"We are always trying to develop new varieties that exceed current standards and meet increasing consumer demands," a spokesperson for the company said. "We are also trying to breed varieties that can adapt to warmer climates and are more drought tolerant."