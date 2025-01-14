Starbucks' shift on non-paying visitors stirs debate

New York, New York - Starbucks has stirred the coffee pot by reversing a policy that allowed anyone to use its bathrooms, with the US public warned they'll need to buy something or get out.

In a new code of conduct issued Monday, the hot drink behemoth that boasts 29,000 retail stores in 78 markets said it wanted "to ensure our spaces are prioritized for use by our customers."

That includes the chain's cafes, patios, and restrooms, according to the policy, which Starbucks noted is something most retailers enforce.

US retailers like Starbucks that bill themselves as a so-called "third space" – a gathering place outside the home or office – face a dilemma in a country where public restrooms are sparse.

The question of bathroom access has been a fraught one for Starbucks, with the issue thrust into the spotlight in 2018 when two Black men were refused access to a branch bathroom while they waited for a friend.

When they sat in the Philadelphia location's seating area without ordering, staff called the police, sparking a PR disaster. The men were arrested but never charged.

Following the debacle, Starbucks adopted an "open bathroom" policy meaning its restrooms – at the cafes that had them – would be open to all.

But in 2022 interim chief executive Howard Schultz said the policy might have to end, owing to safety issues from people with mental health problems.

"We have to harden our stores and provide safety for our people," Schultz said at the time. "I don't know if we can keep our bathrooms open."