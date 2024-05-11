Viral tomato-ringed omelets leave Instagram users in awe
If you haven't worked up an appetite yet, now's the time! This viral recipe not only features plenty of healthy ingredients, but it's also a real treat for the eyes!
Admittedly, the thought of a freshly prepared omelet makes the hearts of many skip a beat.
Alas, the path to culinary heaven has been made clear with an easy-to-follow Instagram recipe from The Shaba Kitchen.
In a viral reel boasting over 30 million views, this creative omelet recipe begins with five juicy tomato slices.
First, the chef whips out a champagne glass and cleverly presses into the tomatoes to separate the outside edges from the inside.
The uniform tomato rings are then put to the side as she moves on to the omelet components.
How to recreate viral tomato ring omelets
The fluffy recipe finally takes shape when the woman brings other ingredients, such as chives, flour, eggs, salt, and various spices, into play and mixes everything neatly in a large bowl.
The tomato insides are then chopped and added to the rest.
The cooking journey continues in the sizzling frying pan for the tomato rings.
Now cooked and firm, the rings are then all filled with the contents, and after a short time, they give a rather crispy impression.
The unique recipe has been met with ravenous appetites, and the comment sections are full of praise for the clever preparation!
Will you give these omelet rings a shot?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@the.shaba.kitchen