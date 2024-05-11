Viral tomato-ringed omelets leave Instagram users in awe

If you haven't worked up an appetite yet, now's the time! This viral recipe not only features plenty of healthy ingredients, but it's also a real treat for the eyes!

Omelet ingredients are dropped into tomato rings in this viral Instagram recipe. © Screenshot/Instagram/@the.shaba.kitchen

Admittedly, the thought of a freshly prepared omelet makes the hearts of many skip a beat.

Alas, the path to culinary heaven has been made clear with an easy-to-follow Instagram recipe from The Shaba Kitchen.

In a viral reel boasting over 30 million views, this creative omelet recipe begins with five juicy tomato slices.

First, the chef whips out a champagne glass and cleverly presses into the tomatoes to separate the outside edges from the inside.

The uniform tomato rings are then put to the side as she moves on to the omelet components.

