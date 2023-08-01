Where's the beef? Taco Bell gets sued for millions over Mexican pizza bust

New York, New York - A New York man unhappy with the amount of filling he received in his Taco Bell order has sued the fast food chain for false advertising.

Customers are upset with Taco Bells after getting disappointing Mexican Pizzas they claim represents false advertising. © Collage: JOSHUA BLANCHARD / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & IMAGO / AAP

Let's taco 'bout it: "Where's the beef?" may be Wendy's slogan, but it apparently applies across the fast food chain spectrum.

Frank Siragusa claims the Mexican Pizza he bought last September from Taco Bell had approximately half the beef and bean filling shown in commercials.

Had he known this, the plaintiff "would not have paid the $5.49 price," according to the class-action lawsuit filed in the Eastern District of New York Monday.

Siragusa is seeking upwards of $5 million from the chain for "unfair and deceptive trade practices."

The Mexican pizza offers seasoned beef and refried beans between two pizza shells with sauce, cheese and tomatoes on top, with add-ons including guacamole and chicken.

Siragusa filed the suit on behalf of himself and other customers who were left similarly disappointed with items, including Taco Bell's popular Crunchwraps.