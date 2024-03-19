Asbestos ban finally completed as EPA issues historic rule for last forms still in use

Washington DC - President Joe Biden's administration on Monday finalized a rule banning the last remaining form of asbestos in the US, half a century after the government first targeted the cancer -causing mineral.

Chrysotile asbestos – used in industrial processes, vehicle brake linings, pipe gaskets and more – has already been prohibited in more than 50 countries, with the US a notable outlier.



"While the use of asbestos in the United States has been declining for decades, use of chrysotile asbestos has continued to this day," Environmental Protection Agency chief Michael Regan told reporters.

"But the science is clear and settled: there is simply no safe level of exposure to asbestos."

Asbestos exposure is linked to the deaths of more than 40,000 Americans a year as a result of lung cancer, mesothelioma, ovarian cancer, and laryngeal cancer.

Ending its use is part of Biden's so-called "Cancer Moonshot," a White House initiative to reduce deaths from cancer.

Michal Freedhoff, an EPA official, said a failure to fully phase out asbestos "symbolizes the failure of the original Toxic Substances Control Act," a law passed in 1976.

When the agency initially attempted a full ban on asbestos in 1989, a court overturned its decision two years later.