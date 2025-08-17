Fail! Woman pokes fun at mistranslated Chinese tattoos in hysterical compilation

Tattoos in a foreign language are not uncommon, but it can be a problem when the people who get them under their skin don't understand the meanings themselves!

On TikTok, Jessie showed examples of failed Chinese tattoos. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessiez888

Jessie can tell you a thing or two about this, as she comes from China – and repeatedly finds that some tattoos in Chinese characters probably don't say what people originally wanted them to say.

In a video on her TikTok account, she shows her more than 200,000 followers some examples of how it is worth double-checking – if not triple-checking – a tattoo in a foreign language to see if there are any mistakes.

Among other things, she presented a picture of a tattooed upper arm with "cockroach" written on it, a photo of a neck with the word "refrigerator," a snapshot of the back of a head with "low quality coal," and a shot of a lower leg with "coffin man."

This was certainly not intentional in any of the cases.