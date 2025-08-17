Fail! Woman pokes fun at mistranslated Chinese tattoos in hysterical compilation
Tattoos in a foreign language are not uncommon, but it can be a problem when the people who get them under their skin don't understand the meanings themselves!
Jessie can tell you a thing or two about this, as she comes from China – and repeatedly finds that some tattoos in Chinese characters probably don't say what people originally wanted them to say.
In a video on her TikTok account, she shows her more than 200,000 followers some examples of how it is worth double-checking – if not triple-checking – a tattoo in a foreign language to see if there are any mistakes.
Among other things, she presented a picture of a tattooed upper arm with "cockroach" written on it, a photo of a neck with the word "refrigerator," a snapshot of the back of a head with "low quality coal," and a shot of a lower leg with "coffin man."
This was certainly not intentional in any of the cases.
Jessie gives tips on how to get a well-translated Chinese tattoo
Finally, in a second video, Jessie tries to give her followers tips if they decide to get a tattoo in Chinese.
She highly recommends getting a Chinese tattoo in an appropriate font.
"Most English fonts don't even apply to Chinese characters, and the few ones that do make it look all the same and honestly, kind of lame," she explained, noting that the message can even get lost in an inadequate font.
In the end, it's up to everyone to decide, Jessie continues.
"If you just want to have some random tattoo in a foreign language and have something to laugh at, you don't care if it makes sense or not, that's totally fine," she added.
"As long as you're happy with it, right?"
However, for all those who value accuracy, she strongly recommends finding a native speaker to consult – or even better, a tattoo artist who speaks the language!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessiez888