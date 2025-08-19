Ink addict sets out to remove all her face tattoos – except one

Brisbane, Australia - After years as one of Australia's most tattooed people, ink addict and adult star Amber Luke has taken the extraordinary step of having her many facial tattoos removed.

Ink addict Amber Luke is planning on removing all of her many radical facial tattoos – except one. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@amberluke666

Luke has faced many challenges as a result of her radical inkings and body modifications, which cover her from head to toe, and while she's tremendously resilient, things can be difficult sometimes.

With more than 80,000 followers on Instagram, where she goes by @amberluke666, Luke regularly shares stories from her life, whether it's the motivation behind her transformation or the discrimination she has faced as a result of it.

Over the years, she's had much more done than just tattoos. From a split tongue made to resemble that of a snake to the eyeball tattoos that nearly blinded her, you'd think that her tattoo journey would go on forever.

Yet, in a recent post, Luke revealed that she'll be systematically removing the many tattoos that cover her face, from the stripes over her eyes, to the complex patterns that adorn her cheeks.

"I covered my face to hide myself," Luke explained. "I wanted to express myself – but I also didn't like what I looked like."

"I am currently in the process of removing all my 36 face tattoos – mainly because I have lost and gained weight over the years (I blame the bread in jail) – my face tattoos are now distorted and half faded."

While Luke plans on removing basically all of the inkings that dot her face, there's one tattoo she'll never get rid of – the eyeball inkings that almost cost her her sight.