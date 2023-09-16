Atlanta musician almost loses his leg after dangerous spider bite!

Atlanta, Georgia - Atlanta-based singer Gabe Lustman had to seek urgent medical attention and almost lost his leg due to a spider bite, which he initially thought was a harmless mosquito bite.

Gabe Lustman was lucky to make it out with both legs after getting bitten by a poisonous spider. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/gabelustman

Singer-songwriter Gabe Lustman didn't think much of it when his leg started itching in August and he kept scratching it.



He initially thought it was a "mosquito bite or something," the 30-year-old told the New York Post, but over time the spot became discolored, Lustman recalled.

"I thought I bumped my leg because it kind of looked like a bulls-eye, it looked like a bruise," he said.

From then on, the R'n'B artist's discomfort grew worse, and just one day later, he said he felt so ill that he visited a clinic.

Lustman learned that his leg was infected – by the bite of a poisonous brown recluse spider, which in the worst case could have even killed him.



Luckily, going to the hospital saved Lustman just in time: if the musician had come just a little later, his leg would have had to be amputated, doctors told him.

"I waited until I could not walk anymore, I was hobbling. I couldn’t put any pressure on my leg," he remembered.

"I was really scared, man," he admitted. "I’m very blessed and grateful I made it out with my leg."