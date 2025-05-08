Bill Gates announces timeline for foundation shutdown and $200-billion target

Seattle, Washington - The Gates Foundation plans to spend more than $200 billion over the next 20 years, accelerating its public health mission and shutting down in 2045, the organization said Thursday.

Bill Gates announced a timeline for the shutdown of his charitable foundation, which aims to spend more than $200 billion over the next two decades. © JOHN MACDOUGALL / AFP

The new timetable means a change to the organization's charter, which planned for the foundation to sunset 20 years after the death of billionaire Bill Gates.

The shift is driven by "urgency and opportunity," the foundation said, claiming that artificial intelligence advances boost the potential for human wellbeing even as governments cut back on aid funding.

"During the first 25 years of the Gates Foundation – powered in part by the generosity of Warren Buffett – we gave away more than $100 billion," Gates (69) said in a blog post.

"Over the next two decades, we will double our giving," Gates wrote.

The blog post contained a chart showing Gates's net worth plummeting 99% over the next 20 years. Gates is currently listed as the 13th on the Forbes "real-time" billionaire list, with a net worth of $112.6 billion.

"People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that 'he died rich' will not be one of them," Gates wrote.

"There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people."