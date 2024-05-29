Bird flu detected in alpacas in Idaho in concerning first-time development

Idaho - Cases of bird flu have been detected in alpacas at an Idaho farm, authorities said Tuesday, as the disease spreads widely among dairy cattle and has infected two humans.

Bird flu has been detected in alpacas at a farm in Idaho (stock image). © 123RF/karinabaumgart

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories confirmed a highly pathogenic variant of bird flu virus known as H5N1 was detected at an Idaho farm, from which infected poultry were removed this month, the Agriculture Department said.



This detection is not surprising for several reasons, including the earlier infection at the farm, the department said. Still, it is the first time the virus has been found in alpacas – members of the camel family that are native to the Andes and raised mainly for their fleece.

In recent weeks, the H5N1 variant has been detected in more than 50 animal species in the US, including dairy cows.

Two people working on farms have been found to have bird flu, albeit with only mild symptoms.

Last week, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said its risk assessment for the general public remained low, but it did suggest it expects more cases.

Experts have said they are worried by the growing number of mammals infected by bird flu, even if cases among people remain rare.