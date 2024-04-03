Bird flu detected at largest US chicken egg manufacturer

Parmer County, Texas - The largest producer of fresh eggs in the US, Cal-Maine Foods , Inc., halted production at one facility after detecting avian flu at the Texas facility.

The avian flu has been detected at the largest egg manufacture in the US. © 123rf/rrrneumi

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. announced on Tuesday that it has lost about 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets as a result of a bird flu outbreak at one of their facilities. That's 3.6% of the company's flock.

The company, which is based in Mississippi, detected the highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak at a facility in Parmer County, Texas.

The company then halted production at the facility in accordance with USDA protocols for dealing with bird flu.

Co-Maine Foods said it is now relying on other facilities "to minimize disruption to its customers."

Although a man in Texas contracted avian flu from an outbreak among dairy cattle earlier this week, the CDC still considers the virus low risk for humans. That was the second reported human case in the US.