NFL star Justin Simmons gets anesthesia for insanely painful $50,000 tattoo job

Los Angeles, California - Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons opted to go under an anesthetic so that he could get an insane full-back tattoo dedicated to his NFL career.

After nine seasons in the NFL, Simmons has dedicated his life to the sport with more tackles than most, pushing through with the kind of endurance and pain tolerance few would be able to handle.

Yet, when he decided to get a massive tattoo across a large portion of his body, he decided that the amount of pain was too much – even for him!

As a result, he chose to go under anesthesia so that he could achieve the incredible tattoo transformation he had always dreamed of.

With that in mind, he made the trip to Los Angeles and booked a session with a team of body artists from Lakimii Tattoo, a studio famous for its extremely high-end work and its clinical approach.

It's there that he went under the needle in more ways than one – first, he was put to sleep, then he was tattooed.

"I remember them saying, 'We're about to put you under, count back from ten,' and I got to eight," Simmons told Front Office Sports. "Next thing I knew, my brother was waking me up."

"It was by far the best decision I've made in terms of making a tattoo super accessible," he said, referring to the quick recovery time and limited swelling that he experienced.

Getting tattooed under a general anesthetic doesn't come without its risks, however. In January, Brazilian influencer Ricardo Godoi passed away from a heart attack after going under for a tattoo.