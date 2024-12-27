Bird flu mutates to better adapt to human airways in alarming development

Washington DC - The bird flu virus found in a severely ill patient hospitalized in the US has mutated to become better adapted to human airways, though there is no evidence it has spread beyond the individual, authorities said.

The bird flu virus found in a severely ill patient hospitalized in the US has mutated to become better adapted to human airways, authorities said. © Handout / PARQUE NACIONAL GALAPAGOS / AFP

Earlier this month, officials announced an elderly Louisiana patient was in "critical condition" with a severe H5N1 infection.

An analysis posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on its website Thursday found that a small percentage of the virus detected in the patient's throat had genetic changes that may lead to "increased virus binding" to certain "cell receptors found in the upper respiratory tract of humans."

Importantly, these changes have not been found in birds, including in the backyard poultry flock thought to have infected the Louisiana patient initially.

Instead, the CDC stated that the mutations were "likely generated by replication of this virus in the patient with advanced disease," adding that no transmission of the mutated virus to other humans has been identified.

Experts contacted by AFP said it was too early to determine whether these changes would make the virus spread more easily or cause more severe disease in humans.

The particular mutation "is one step that is needed to make a more efficiently transmissible virus," said Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada. "But I do want to point out that it's not the only step."