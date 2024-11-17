California health authorities confirm first US case of infection with new mpox strain

Sacramento, California - Health authorities in California on Saturday reported the first known case of a person infected with a new, contagious strain of mpox in the US.

The California Department of Public Health confirmed the first case of a person infected with the new clade I strain of mpox. © via REUTERS

The case was confirmed by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) in a person who recently travelled to the US from Eastern Africa and is related to an ongoing outbreak of clade I mpox in the area.

"The individual is isolating at home and the risk to the public remains very low," the CDPH said in a statement, adding that "there is no concern or evidence that mpox clade I is currently spreading between individuals in California or the United States."

Clade I mpox has recently been identified for the first time in Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya.

"Although clade II mpox has been circulating in the United States since 2022, clade I mpox has never been reported in the United States before now," said the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Mpox is transmitted primarily through close skin-to-skin contact, such as sex, hugging, massaging and kissing.

Symptoms of mpox include a typical skin rash and often general symptoms of illness such as fever, headache, and muscle aches. Fatal courses are rare, especially in countries where people have access to good treatment.