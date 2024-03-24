Can a new AI tool predict your health?

London, UK – Artificial intelligence (AI) could predict the type of health conditions a patient is likely to develop in the future, a new study has found.

A new Artificial intelligence tool could predict the type of health conditions a patient is likely to develop in the future.

Using the technology in this way could help doctors when it comes to monitoring patients or making decisions around diagnosis, researchers said.

The AI tool, known as Foresight, belongs to the same family of models as ChatGPT, but has been trained using information from the British NHS' electronic records.

It was developed by researchers from King’s College London (KCL), University College London (UCL), King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust in the UK. They trained three different models of Foresight using data from more than 811,000 patients from across two NHS trusts in London and a publicly available dataset in the US.

It was given 10 possible disorders a patient may experience next based on their records.

When using data from UK hospitals, Foresight was able to correctly identify the condition 68% and 76% of the time. It was accurate 88% of the time when using US data.