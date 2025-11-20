CDC goes full anti-vax with shocking update to website's vaccine safety page

Washington DC - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention leaned into anti-vax theories on Wednesday by updating its website to suggest that there is no definitive evidence proving that vaccines don't cause autism.

The CDC has adopted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s record of anti-vax views by saying that claims that vaccines don't cause autism are not "evidence-based."

"The claim 'vaccines do not cause autism' is not an evidence-based claim because studies have not ruled out the possibility that infant vaccines cause autism," reads the first sentence of the CDC's page on autism and vaccines.

Thousands of people use the CDC's website every day for up-to-date and accurate health information on illnesses and medical procedures, triggering many health experts to condemn the new statement as harmful.

There is a plethora of evidence disproving any association between autism and childhood vaccination, despite the claims made by RFK Jr.'s CDC.

"The rise in autism prevalence since the 1980s correlates with the rise in the number of vaccines given to infants," the CDC claims, failing to point out major changes in diagnosis that have taken place over nearly half a century.

RFK Jr.'s anti-vax group Children's Health Defense came out to applaud the changes on X, claiming that the CDC has reversed "30 years of denial."

"Studies have NOT ruled out infant vaccines as a cause of autism. Evidence has been ignored," the CHD claimed.

Former CDC National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases head Demetre Daskalakis, who resigned in August, slammed the changes on social media, calling them "a national embarrassment."