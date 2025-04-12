Doctors forced to remove pig kidney from patient – but transplant still makes history

New York, New York - Doctors have had to remove the pig kidney implanted in an American woman after her body rejected it, but her four months living with the animal's organ set a record, the hospital that performed the operation said Friday.

Towana Looney, a woman in her fifties from Alabama, had received the genetically modified pig kidney on November 25 in New York.

The highly experimental procedure had fueled optimism that animal kidneys might prove a usable source amid a chronic shortage of available human kidneys.

Her body's eventual rejection of the transplant showed that the reliable use of animal organs remains a distant goal, but doctors took some hope since the pig kidney did its blood-filtering work for 130 days before the body began rejecting it.

A handful of patients had previously received pig kidneys, but none had survived more than two months.

Doctors said Looney, who is again receiving dialysis treatment, remains a candidate to receive a human kidney if one becomes available.

In a statement released by NYU Langone Hospital in New York, Looney expressed her gratitude for the care and support of her medical team there.