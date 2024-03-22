Pig kidney transplanted into Massachusetts man in medical first!

Boston, Massachusetts - A pig kidney has been successfully transplanted into a living human for the first time, a Massachusetts hospital announced on Thursday.

Medical experts at the Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston have successfully transplanted a pig kidney into a living human. © REUTERS

Massachusetts General Hospital said the genetically-edited pig kidney was transplanted into a 62-year-old man living with end-stage kidney disease.



Surgeons from the Mass General Transplant Center conducted the four-hour-long surgery on Saturday.

The procedure marked a major milestone in the quest to provide more readily available organs to patients, the hospital said.

Mass General Brigham chief executive Anne Klibanski said researchers and clinicians were pushing the boundaries of science to transform medicine.

"Nearly seven decades after the first successful kidney transplant, our clinicians have once again demonstrated our commitment to provide innovative treatments and help ease the burden of disease for our patients and others around the world."