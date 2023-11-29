Life expectancy in US rises, but results of new CDC report remain mixed

Atlanta, Georgia - Americans' life expectancy rose in 2022 after two years of sharp decline, although it did not return to pre-pandemic levels, health officials said Wednesday.

A new CDC report on life expectancy in the US shows a 1.1-year rise in 2022 that was not enough to offset the drop between 2019 and 2021. © 123RF/nijieimu

Life expectancy at birth in the United States rose by 1.1 year between 2021 and 2022, and stood at 77.5 years, according to initial estimates from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC).



"The increase... primarily resulted from decreases in mortality due to Covid-19," the CDC said in a statement.

However, the gain "does not fully offset the loss of 2.4 years of life expectancy between 2019 and 2021 that resulted mostly from increases in excess deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic," the agency said.

In 2022, the average life expectancy in the US hit a two-decade low. Before Covid, Americans were expected to live to the age of 78.8.

At the same time, the drop in mortality linked to Covid-19 last year was partly offset by an increase in mortality connected to flu or pneumonia, according to CDC.