Listeria-contaminated milkshakes leave three dead in Washington state

Tacoma, Washington - Three people have died after being infected with Listeria bacteria traced to a Tacoma, Washington, restaurant's ice cream machine, health officials said.

Listeria was present in all three milkshake flavors sold at Frugals restaurant, the Washington State Department of Public Health said Friday. Six people were hospitalized in total after consuming milkshakes there.

"Investigators found Listeria in the ice cream machines, which were not cleaned correctly," the department said in a statement. "No other Frugals restaurants are believed to be affected. The restaurant stopped using its ice cream machines August 8, but Listeria can sicken people up to 70 days later."

Public health experts tested the genetic fingerprint of the milkshake bacteria and matched it to the Listeria strain that had sickened the six people between February 27 and July 22.

Listeria-contaminated food does not cause serious illness in everyone, but people who are pregnant, who are aged 65 and up, or whose immune systems are weakened could be vulnerable to harsher illness, the department warned.