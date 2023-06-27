Pregnant workers get huge win with new federal law

Washington DC - Starting Tuesday, millions of pregnant and postpartum workers across the US could be legally entitled to accommodations including longer breaks, shorter working hours, and time off for medical appointments as the Pregnancy Fairness Act goes into effect.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act went into effect on Tuesday. © unsplash/Alicia Petresc

The new federal law mandates that employers with 15 or more employees, including hourly workers, provide "reasonable accommodations" for workers who need them due to pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions, per the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

This is a big deal, and could affect an estimated 2.8 million workers annually, according to NBC.

The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act (PWFA) has been in the works for over a decade and finally passed in December 2022 with bipartisan support.

With this new law, pregnant employees will no longer have to prove that their needs should be accommodated. Instead, the responsibility will now fall on employers to work in good faith with workers to provide accommodations.

In other words, it aims to strengthen protections for pregnant employees across the board.

According to the EEOC, eight out of 10 first-time pregnant employees work until their final month of pregnancy.