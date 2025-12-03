San Francisco sues producers of ultra-processed foods for engineering "public health crisis"

San Francisco, California - San Francisco is suing makers of the ultra-processed food that health experts say has led millions of Americans into obesity during decades of over-consumption, the city said Tuesday.

Packaged cereals are pictured in a grocery aisle at a store in the Florida Keys. © IMAGO / NurPhoto

In what officials said was a first-of-a-kind lawsuit, the California city is taking to task some of the largest names in groceries, including Kraft Heinz, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and Kellogg.

"These companies created a public health crisis with the engineering and marketing of ultra-processed foods," San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu said.

"They took food and made it unrecognizable and harmful to the human body."

Ultra-processed food, including candies, chips, sodas, and breakfast cereals, are typically made from ingredients that have been broken down, chemically modified, and combined with artificial additives.

They frequently contain colors, flavor enhancers, sweeteners, thickeners, foaming agents, and emulsifiers, and typically cannot be produced in the home.

"Americans want to avoid ultra-processed foods, but we are inundated by them. These companies engineered a public health crisis, they profited handsomely, and now they need to take responsibility for the harm they have caused," Chiu said.