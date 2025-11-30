"Russian Popeye" who injected oil into his biceps for years again faces double arm amputation – or even death
Moscow, Russia - Controversial influencer Kirill Tereshin, aka "Russian Popeye", notably modified his body with oil and Vaseline injected into his biceps for years. He dreamed of having the biggest upper arms in the world. But at what price?
Doctors have given the Russian influencer some terrible news, reports the New York Post.
The 29-year-old could lose his arms, and amputation is a very real possibility.
Kirill Tereshin has been causing a sensation since 2017. Because his bodybuilding training results did not immediately materialize, the influencer took matters into his own hands.
He had his upper arms pumped up with the substance Synthol – a mixture of various oils and Vaseline.
In the meantime, deadly necrosis has formed on Kirill's arms, and tissue is dying off. He is now said to be in need of a skin transplant.
However, the planned operation had to be canceled at short notice because Kirill's lab results were too poor.
How Kirill Tereshin is dealing with this difficult situation
The influencer underwent surgery back in June.
Over half of the damage was allegedly removed, Kirill explained on Instagram at the time.
The 29-year-old is now dependent on the help of a vascular surgeon, a plastic surgeon, and a reconstructive surgeon to help save his arms from getting any worse.
But time is working against the brazen body modifier.
Despite this, Kirill is not done messing around with beauty injections and recently underwent yet another procedure with facial fillers.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kirilltereshin96