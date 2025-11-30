"Russian Popeye" who injected oil into his biceps for years again faces double arm amputation – or even death

Moscow, Russia - Controversial influencer Kirill Tereshin, aka "Russian Popeye" , notably modified his body with oil and Vaseline injected into his biceps for years. He dreamed of having the biggest upper arms in the world. But at what price?

Doctors have given the Russian influencer some terrible news, reports the New York Post.

The 29-year-old could lose his arms, and amputation is a very real possibility.

Kirill Tereshin has been causing a sensation since 2017. Because his bodybuilding training results did not immediately materialize, the influencer took matters into his own hands.

He had his upper arms pumped up with the substance Synthol – a mixture of various oils and Vaseline.

In the meantime, deadly necrosis has formed on Kirill's arms, and tissue is dying off. He is now said to be in need of a skin transplant.

However, the planned operation had to be canceled at short notice because Kirill's lab results were too poor.