Shocking number of women report mistreatment during maternity care
Atlanta, Georgia - One in five women report experiencing mistreatment from US health professionals during pregnancy and delivery care, according to a survey released Tuesday.
Mistreatment was even more common among Black, Hispanic, and multiracial women, as well as those without private insurance, the CDC said.
"These data show that we must do better to support moms," CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry said in a statement.
Per the CDC Vital Signs report, common types of mistreatment include: not receiving a response to requests for help, having their physical privacy violated, being threatened with the withholding of treatment or forced to accept unwanted treatment, and getting scolded or shouted at.
The survey noted that improving the quality of maternity care can prevent pregnancy-related deaths.
Many women are afraid to discuss their concerns with their doctors
Some 30% of Black women, 29% of Hispanic women, and 27% of multiracial women reported experiencing mistreatment during maternity care, according to the survey conducted in April.
Feelings of discrimination are frequent per the report: "The most common reasons for reported discrimination were age, weight, and income and varied by race/ethnicity."
The survey found that pregnant people commonly refrain from asking questions or discussing concerns with their providers during maternity care, with the reasons being embarrassment, fear of being considered difficult, or feeling rushed.
The report said that the type of insurance the pregnant people had women also impacted their experiences. Women with no insurance (28%) or women with public insurance (26%) during maternity care reported more mistreatment than those with private insurance (16%).
"Every mother deserves to be treated with dignity and respect. Maternal care is a core component of this nation's health care," Health and Human Services Secretary said in the statement.
"Bias, stigma and mistreatment have no place in our healthcare system," Xavier added.
Cover photo: Unsplash/freestocks