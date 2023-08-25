Shocking number of women report mistreatment during maternity care

Atlanta, Georgia - One in five women report experiencing mistreatment from US health professionals during pregnancy and delivery care, according to a survey released Tuesday.

According to a CDC Vital Signs report one in five US women report experiencing mistreatment during maternity care. © Unsplash/freestocks

Mistreatment was even more common among Black, Hispanic, and multiracial women, as well as those without private insurance, the CDC said.

"These data show that we must do better to support moms," CDC Chief Medical Officer Debra Houry said in a statement.

Per the CDC Vital Signs report, common types of mistreatment include: not receiving a response to requests for help, having their physical privacy violated, being threatened with the withholding of treatment or forced to accept unwanted treatment, and getting scolded or shouted at.

The survey noted that improving the quality of maternity care can prevent pregnancy-related deaths.