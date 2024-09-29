Short-sightedness becoming "global public health concern" for kids in the digital age

Beijing, China - One in three children around the world is short-sighted and the number is growing rapidly, according to new research that suggests the increase is associated with youngsters spending more time indoors gazing at screens.

Short-sightedness, or myopia, is a "pervasive global public health concern, particularly among the younger population," says the research team.

Some 40% of children worldwide aged five and up will be short-sighted by 2050, says the researchers based in China.

Myopia usually begins in childhood, with distant objects appearing blurry.

Although it may have a genetic factor, medics now say behavioral changes such as spending time indoors and a lot of screen time are mainly responsible for the sharp increase seen in recent years.

Myopia has already become significantly more prevalent between 1990 and 2023. While the number of affected children and adolescents was largely stagnant between 1990 and 2010 at 24% to 25%, the increase has since accelerated.

Most affected are people in East Asia or in urban areas, girls, adolescents and high school students, says the study based on data from more than 5.4 million children and adolescents aged between 5 and 19, of whom more than 1.9 million were short-sighted.

Girls are affected slightly more often than boys, which is partly because girls tend to spend less time outdoors and more time doing activities that focus on close-range objects, researchers say.

Longer periods of schooling and living in a city also increase the likelihood of myopia, say the researchers.