Surgeons in Los Angeles perform bladder transplant in major world first

Los Angeles, California - Surgeons at a hospital in Los Angeles have successfully performed the world's first human bladder transplant, hospital officials said.

Surgeons at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center performed the world's first human bladder transplant on patient Oscar Larrainzar (r.). © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/inderbirgillmd

The surgery, performed May 4 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, is a promising development for other patients suffering from serious bladder disorders.

The recipient of the innovative procedure was Oscar Larrainzar, a 41-year-old father of four who had a large portion of his bladder removed due to cancer several years ago, the University of California, Los Angeles, said in a statement Sunday.

Larrainzar later had both of his kidneys removed due to cancer and end-stage kidney disease and was on dialysis for seven years.

He received both a bladder and a kidney from an organ donor and had them successfully transplanted in an eight-hour operation.

"The surgeons first transplanted the kidney, followed by the bladder; they then connected the kidney to the new bladder using the technique they had pioneered," the UCLA statement said.