US test scores remain below pre-Covid as performance gap widens

Washington DC - US student test scores in reading and math remain below pre- pandemic levels as a worrying gap continues to widen between high and low performers, official data showed Wednesday.

The biennial tests of American fourth and eighth graders – correlating roughly to ages 9 and 13, respectively – showed improvements in 2024 for some students, but a steady decline for the lowest 10%.

"The most concerning pattern within our distribution is for our lowest performing students," Peggy Carr, head of the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), told a press briefing.

She said that while the gap between high and low performers had further split across subjects and ages, eighth-grade math scores saw their widest difference since the assessment began.

The tests were administered in early 2024 to some 235,000 fourth graders and 230,000 eighth graders.

The last tests in 2022 sparked alarm, as they showed a significant across-the-board drop in scores from 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic forced most US classes to move online.

The length of pandemic school closures quickly became a heated political debate, and ramifications on student performance continue to cause concern.