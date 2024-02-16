What is Alaskapox? Symptoms to know after first death reported

Anchorage, Alaska - Public health officials in Alaska have disclosed the first known human death from Alaskapox, a virus typically found in small mammals.

Alaska Division of Public Health provided example photos of an Alaskapox skin lesion, about 10 days after symptom onset. © Alaska Division of Public Health

The first person known to die from the Alaskapox virus was an elderly man from Alaska's Kenai Peninsula who was undergoing cancer treatment, state health officials said in a bulletin issued late last week.

The man's symptoms began in mid-September with a painful red lesion near his shoulder that failed to respond to antibiotic treatment. By the time he was hospitalized in November, he was complaining of a burning pain that made it difficult to move his arm. Doctors noted four additional sores on other parts of his body, and sent swabs of the lesions to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing.

The man was taking medications to treat his cancer, and those drugs hobbled his immune system. Despite some positive response to antiviral treatment, his health declined rapidly in the hospital and he died in January.

The man was only the seventh known person to have become infected with the virus since it was first detected in humans in 2015, according to Alaska's Department of Public Health. He was also the first person to have become ill enough to require hospitalization.

"The patient's immunocompromised status likely contributed to illness severity," state health officials said in a statement.

No human-to-human transmission of Alaskapox has been detected so far, and there have been no known cases outside the state for which the virus is named.

California health officials confirmed there've been no reports of the virus in the state