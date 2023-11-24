WHO gives cautious all-clear over China respiratory illness cluster

Geneva, Switzerland - The World Health Organization (WHO) on Thursday gave the all-clear, for the time being, in regards to an unusual cluster of following consultations with local authorities.

The World Health Organization has issued an update after requesting additional information on respiratory illnesses in children in China. © Jade Gao / AFP

Chinese health authorities told the WHO in a teleconference that they had not discovered any unusual or new pathogens or unusual clinical pictures, the organization said in Geneva late on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the WHO had asked China to provide "additional epidemiologic and clinical information" on the diseases involved and their spread, as well as laboratory results, the international body said.

The illnesses were caused by several known respiratory pathogens, including rhinoviruses, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), and mycoplasma infections (Mycoplasma pneumoniae), the Chinese authorities told the WHO.

The data showed "an increase in outpatient consultations and hospital admissions of children due to Mycoplasma pneumoniae pneumonia since May, and RSV, adenovirus and influenza virus since October," the WHO said in a statement.

These are cell wall-deficient bacteria that only occur in humans and are present worldwide. They can cause tracheobronchitis or pneumonia, especially in children and adolescents. These bacteria are resistant to certain antibiotics, but according to the WHO, they can be treated with other antibiotics.

"Some of these increases are earlier in the season than historically experienced, but not unexpected given the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, as similarly experienced in other countries," the WHO said, adding it would continue to communicate with Chinese authorities and monitor the situation.