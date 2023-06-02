Beyoncé concert sees "the messiest proposal" ever

London, UK - What was supposed to be the romantic climax of a relationship ended up becoming a viral hit on TikTok as a concertgoer proposed at Beyoncé's concert.

The fan went down on his knee in an awkward proposal at Beyoncé's London concert. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/harveykindlon

As Beyoncé once sang: "If you like it then you should have put a ring on it!" One man took it to heart.

At Queen Bey's Renaissance tour stop in London on Monday, the fan took the opportunity to try his luck and make the ultimate confession of love.

The poor guy suddenly went down on his knee in front of what appeared to be his shocked girlfriend.

Dozens of spectators pulled out their cell phones to capture the declaration. Among them was TikTok user Harvey Kindlon, whose TikTok clip of the moment has since been viewed over 468,000 times.

In the vid, the girlfriend looks surprised, as her jaw drops along with everyone standing around them.

Unfortunately, it seems to have escaped her boyfriend's notice that she is holding several paper cups in her hand. Nevertheless, he tries to awkwardly slip the engagement ring on the lady of the heart.

"B***h drop the cups!" someone can be heard yelling in what Kindlon deemed "the messiest proposal."

Then things get a bit more embarrassing.