Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour sees malfunctions while taking notes from the BeyHive

London, UK - When Beyoncé first kicked off the Renaissance World Tour, the internationally adored artist ran into some set design hiccups that led to setlist changes. But have the Grammy-winning artist and her team been able to resolve such early issues?

Beyoncé has been crushing her many performances on the Renaissance World Tour, despite leaving three songs off the setlist since opening night. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

After her shows in Paris and London, it seems that Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour has found its rhythm despite not being the show it was originally planned to be.

The Grammy winner experienced a few hiccups after her tour first kicked off May 10, such as technical difficulties with a stage lift and other set design mechanisms leading to several songs getting axed from the show.

Following a near-flawless opening night in Stockholm featuring a 37-song setlist, Beyoncé has been cutting the sixth act of her show, which includes songs like THIQUE, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND, and Drunk in Love.

Similar to her sky-high performance of the 2013 track in Dubai, Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour showing of Drunk in Love on opening night also featured a lift. However, Bey seems to have only used it once on the tour thus far due to the mechanism allegedly malfunctioning.

Though concertgoers in Club Renaissance have been hopeful that the sixth act of the concert featuring the epic Drunk In Love lift would occur at shows over the last three weeks, with some tweeting out photos of the lift being a part of the stage design, Bey hasn't actually used it since opening night.

Pulling off a three-hour show is no small feat, but it appears that adding big money items such as lifts and other high-flying features may not have been the best decision for a 100-date world tour.

Aside from setlist changes, it seems Beyoncé and her team are tuning into fans' suggestions on social media, and it's paying off.