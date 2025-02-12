Need a last-minute Valentine's Day gift? Here are some DIY TikTok tricks

Valentine's Day is just around the corner! If you're struggling with what to get your boo last minute , TikTok creators have some fun ideas that won't break the bank.

TikTokers are making flowers out of candy and candy out of sweet notes! © collage: screenshot/TikTok/derya.tavas & screenshot/TikTok/johanna_schneider

Everyone goes with flowers and fancy chocolates tp scream true love.



But have you considered giving your love candy and flowers in one?

Here are some quick homemade saves if you're scrounging for a last-minute gift idea.

An idea to start: TikToker Johanna's viral clip shows how to make a bouquet of roses out of gummy candy strips. In the vid, she rolls up red sour gummy ribbons to make roses and green ones to make leaves for a tiny bunch of candy roses. Then she uses a page from a book to wrap up her sweet bouquet.

Not only does the Valentine's Day gift in this vid look doable, but it's also beautiful. The clip has wowed millions TikTok users, and commenters have gushed over the flowers, with many writing, "Thats what I really wish for!"

Johanna isn't the only one on the platform with a deliciously viral Valentine's tip. TikToker Mistie Knight's DIY tutorial clip of strawberries becoming candied roses also boasts millions of views. The super creative idea is sure to prove to your love that you know how to make something as sweet as a strawberry even sweeter.

But Valentine's Day isn't all about turning food into flowers. It's also about sweet words.