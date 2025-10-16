10-year-old has laser tattoo removal after bullies inked insult onto his forehead

Kanchanaburi, Thailand - A 10-year-old boy was forced to have serious laser tattoo removal surgery on his forehead after a group of bullies cruelly inked an insult onto his face.

10-year-old Kao was brutally attacked by a group of bullies who tattooed a rude word onto his forehead. (stock image) © Unsplash/Logan Weaver

Kao ended up with the word "p***y" tattooed across his forehead after his so-called friends attacked him with a makeshift tattoo gun. Clips of his injuries quickly circulated online after the incident, sparking a global outcry.

Having seen the injuries on social media, local eyebrow tattoo artist Janjira "Frame" Kaewket offered to step in and help him get the word lasered off his head.

Footage shared on October 4 and obtained by the Associated Press revealed that Kaewket gave Kao the tattoo removal surgery for free, first applying numbing cream and then lasering off the word.

The video showed Kao calmly lying in a bed while wearing goggles. He made a few faces, clearly wincing at the pain, but took the whole thing with a lot of bravery.

"I was shocked that someone would dare tattoo such a young child," News Australia cited Kaewket as saying.

"But I assured him the tattoos could easily be removed because they were only using a tool, a sewing needle attached to a pen."

"The removal itself only took 15 minutes to finish, but we had to leave the anesthetic on for about an hour because the boy is so young," she explained.

It also turned out that the bullies had not just assaulted Kao with a tattoo on his face, but with a series of smaller inkings all over his body.