Extreme ink addict gets metal Mohawk implanted in terrifying body modification

Munich, Germany - An extreme tattoo addict who goes by Juliusz has taken his body modification journey to a whole new level by embedding an impressive array of metal horns into his skull.

With more than 30,000 followers on TikTok, Juliusz has amassed a solid fanbase by sharing his remarkable tattoo transformation.

Hailing from Munich, Germany, he has covered so much of his body in radical tattoos and body modifications – including a few that many would find hard to stomach!

The whites of his eyes have been tattooed black, an extremely dangerous procedure that has even been known to blind people. His lips are also a dyed a dark color, as is his tongue.

Juliusz's face and body is nearly completely covered in radical and widespread tattoos, giving him an incredibly unique look.

What's most spectacular and unusual, however, is his decision to have small metal horns embedded under the skin on his head. These small, circular implants allow him to just screw on spiked horns of all different shapes and sizes.

In a 2024 Mirror article, Juliusz said he started thinking about getting his "metal Mohawk" as early as when he was 15-years-old, finally achieving his dream in 2022.