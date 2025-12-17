Tattoo and body mod addicts with split tongues put creepy spin on Christmas costumes

A series of tattoo and extreme body modification addicts lined up to share pictures of themselves dressed up in Santa Claus costumes, while showing off their split tongues, with a famous body artist.

These tattoo addicts shared their split tongues – and their remarkable Santa Claus costumes – with a body modification artist online. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@bodymodsbyshawn

"Christmas is coming! If I split your tongue, and you're dressing up for Christmas, tag me!" wrote body mod artist Shawn O'Hare on his TikTok account, where he's followed by thousands of people.



The account itself is a sight to behold, as it's full of pictures of people's tongues, split down the middle and stitched up to resemble those of a snake.

Many of the images are raw, having just been completed, with bright blue stitches lining the inside of the tongues.

O'Hare doesn't stop at split tongues, either. He also specializes in other extreme body mods – including subdermal implants, which see people insert silicon molds of various shapes and sizes beneath their skin.

His Christmas celebration, however, was particularly astounding and featured ten of his clients, all of whom sported tongues sliced down the middle.

Throughout the slideshow, his clients dressed in various holiday costumes – some of which were relatively benign, while others were seriously disturbing!

The first image showed a woman who covered her face in what was supposed to look like blood and wrapped herself in Christmas lights as if they were barbed wire. Her tongue poked through the wire, one flap on either side.

Another woman used her split tongue to wrap around a candy cane, while another sat back on her couch with a Santa hat on.