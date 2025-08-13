87-year-old granny gets adorable matching tattoo with granddaughter

Geneva, Illinois - An adorable 87-year-old granny went viral on TikTok after making the decision to get matching tattoos with her granddaughter.

An 87-year-old granny decided to get an adorable matching tattoo with her granddaughter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wrenandrosephoto

Abby Griffin didn't think that millions of people would see a video she posted getting a tattoo with her grandma, but once the adorable story went live, it was instantly viral, gathering more than 1.3 million views.

Together with her granny, who's 87 years old, the two went on an adventure to a tattoo shop in Geneva, Illinois, and got matching ink on their shoulders.

The video showed Griffin's grandma first looking in the mirror and preparing to get her tattoo. Then, over the course of about ten seconds, she is seen having the inking done – and not flinching even a bit!

Eventually, the clip shows the finished product, a gorgeous bird tatted into her arm in black-and-white.

"I have the coolest grandma in the world," Griffin captioned the video. "Such a special moment getting to get a matching tattoo with her. She's my heart & soul."

Speaking to People Magazine about the decision to get a matching tattoo, Griffin said that the two of them had joked about getting an inking for years.