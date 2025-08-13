87-year-old granny gets adorable matching tattoo with granddaughter
Geneva, Illinois - An adorable 87-year-old granny went viral on TikTok after making the decision to get matching tattoos with her granddaughter.
Abby Griffin didn't think that millions of people would see a video she posted getting a tattoo with her grandma, but once the adorable story went live, it was instantly viral, gathering more than 1.3 million views.
Together with her granny, who's 87 years old, the two went on an adventure to a tattoo shop in Geneva, Illinois, and got matching ink on their shoulders.
The video showed Griffin's grandma first looking in the mirror and preparing to get her tattoo. Then, over the course of about ten seconds, she is seen having the inking done – and not flinching even a bit!
Eventually, the clip shows the finished product, a gorgeous bird tatted into her arm in black-and-white.
"I have the coolest grandma in the world," Griffin captioned the video. "Such a special moment getting to get a matching tattoo with her. She's my heart & soul."
Speaking to People Magazine about the decision to get a matching tattoo, Griffin said that the two of them had joked about getting an inking for years.
Grandma celebrates her "boldness" with bird tattoo
"She's always had this fun, bold, and spunky streak that keeps everyone on their toes," Griffin said.
"As she's gotten older, I started feeling like this would be a beautiful way to commemorate her, her fire, her boldness, and her commitment to always being unapologetically herself."
"There was such a beautiful energy in the room," Griffin said of the experience. "Lots of giggles and having fun, but there were also these sweet quiet moments where we all kind of sat in the weight of how special it was."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wrenandrosephoto