Ink addicted "vampire cat" who tattooed eyeballs feels rejected by society: "I want actual connection"
An ink and body modification-addicted woman who tattooed her eyeballs black has complained about not being accepted – and sometimes even getting mistreated by – people in public.
A tattoo-obsessed body modifier known only as @viperkittygore on social media has garnered thousands of followers due to her extremely radical look.
Her account on TikTok is filled with insane clips of her showing off hundreds of inkings, which seem to coat every inch of her skin – but it's not her crazy tattoo transformation that stuns the most.
Over the course of her body modification addiction, Viper Kitty Gore has inked not only her eyeballs, but her tongue as well.
It gives her a unique look that truly fits her "vampire cat" vibe.
Sadly, though, in a recent post on social media, Viper Kitty Gore opened up about feeling disconnected from society because of her unique look.
"I get upset because people don't connect with me, and they are just, like, information seeking and interrogating me," she said in a recent TikTok video.
"They'll ask me questions that are, like, more like a selfish desire to fulfil their curiosity," she complained. "Like, they're curious about something, and they don't care about how they are making me feel."
She explained that these constant questions have caused her to isolate herself and not want to be around anybody. According to Viper Kitty Gore, her mental health has greatly suffered as a result.
"I try to stay away from everybody because so many people do that, and I want actual connection, and people are just like wanting to fulfil a selfish desire to fulfil their curiosity."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@viperkittygore