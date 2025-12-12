Ink addicted "vampire cat" who tattooed eyeballs feels rejected by society: "I want actual connection"

An ink and body modification-addicted woman who tattooed her eyeballs black has complained about not being accepted – and sometimes even getting mistreated by – people in public.

This body modification addict turned herself into a "Vampire Cat," but now she feels like people don't accept her. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@viperkittygore

A tattoo-obsessed body modifier known only as @viperkittygore on social media has garnered thousands of followers due to her extremely radical look.

Her account on TikTok is filled with insane clips of her showing off hundreds of inkings, which seem to coat every inch of her skin – but it's not her crazy tattoo transformation that stuns the most.

Over the course of her body modification addiction, Viper Kitty Gore has inked not only her eyeballs, but her tongue as well.

It gives her a unique look that truly fits her "vampire cat" vibe.

Sadly, though, in a recent post on social media, Viper Kitty Gore opened up about feeling disconnected from society because of her unique look.

"I get upset because people don't connect with me, and they are just, like, information seeking and interrogating me," she said in a recent TikTok video.

"They'll ask me questions that are, like, more like a selfish desire to fulfil their curiosity," she complained. "Like, they're curious about something, and they don't care about how they are making me feel."