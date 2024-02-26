98-year-old grandma gets first-ever tattoo in touching tribute to late grandson

In a touching tribute to her late grandson, this 98-year-old grandma from Birmingham raised money for a mental health charity by getting her first-ever tattoo.

By Evan Williams

Birmingham, UK - After her beloved grandson died in September last year, 98-year-old Winifred Pinner decided to get her first-ever tattoo to raise money for a mental health charity.

98-year-old Winifred Pinner (second from l.) got a tattoo to raise money for a mental health charity. © Collage: Screenshots/JustGiving Campaign/John Pinner In a touching tribute to her late grandson Jamie, who took his own life last year, Pinner managed to raise more than $1500 for a UK mental health charity called Mind by getting a tattoo of his name on her arm. She continues to raise money through an online fundraising campaign. The tattoo, Winifred's first, took the form of a small black heart with Jamie's initials traced inside it. There is also a small red love heart featured alongside the initials. Having never got a tattoo before in her life, she decided to get her granddaughter Gemma, Jamie's sister and a professional tattooist, to do the honors. Talking to BBC Radio WM, she said that the move was "a comfort" to her.

Grandma's first tattoo is a tribute that her grandson would have loved

Talking about her new tattoo and what it would mean to Jamie, Winifred Pinner laughed about how he would have reacted: "New Year's Day I was sitting here thinking about him, and it was as if he was laughing at me and joking." "I said, 'Yes, I'm going to have a tattoo with your name,' and I could see him laughing at me," she mused. Having raised so much money for charity, Pinner and the family hope that they will inspire more honest conversation around issues of mental health. "Thinking of all the people who have donated, that supported me, and said some kind words. It all helps," Winifred Pinner told the BBC. "If we could say, people don't be ashamed to ask for help... help is out there, be brave and talk to somebody."