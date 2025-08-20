Colorado tattoo addict earns world record for insane eyeball ink

Edgewater, Colorado - A man from Colorado has achieved a Guinness World Record for having more eyeball tattoos covering his arms and legs than any other human being.

A Colorado man has achieved a world record for getting more than 65 eyeball tattoos (stock image). © Unsplash/Aleks M

Chadwyck Minson has finally achieved one of his life's biggest goals – a world record for the most eyeballs tattooed on the body – after adding 35 new pieces of ink, bringing the grand total to 100 eyeballs.

Minson had already secured the world record at 65 eyeball tattoos, but that didn't stop his remarkable journey. Instead, he decided to return to the Nocturnal Tattoo Shop in Denver, where he'd had many of his previous inkings.

As a result of his remarkable efforts, on March 22, 2025, Guinness World Records presented him with a whole new title.

"After I got the 65 eyeballs tattooed, I came in to get another tattoo, and I was like, 'Why don't we just add another 35 and make it an even 100 eyeballs?'" Minson told Westword.

According to Stoke Lucero, the owner of Nocturnal Tattoo Shop, Minson is open-minded about the tattoos he gets, and loves to get creative with his designs.

The eyeballs also share a spiritual meaning for Minson, who said that, "When you look back in history and culture, eyes were used to protect or ward off evil spirits."

"I'm a Reiki master teacher, so I work with people's energies and stuff like that, so we do a lot of stuff with animals," he explained. "I wanted to figure out a way to portray the animals that are special to me."